Plan Commission Recommends Greenville Commons Agreement

The Greenville Planning Commission has recommended to the city council that a development agreement, to continue operation and construction of Greenville Commons, be approved.

The apartment complex is located on the former Greenville Junior High property along east Beaumont Avenue. Two buildings, with a total of 24 apartments, opened in 2017. The original developer had plans to construct several more apartment buildings on the site.

Greenville University purchased the property in 2018.

The request for the new development agreement came from Tut and Tut Properties, LLC.

Raj Tut, from the firm, spoke to the plan commission about his company’s plans Tuesday night during a public hearing. He said the company’s plan would be to stabilize the existing apartments and test the demand for additional rental in Greenville. The timeline would be six to twelve months, if deemed appropriate.

Greenville City Manager Dave Willey explained the need for the new agreement, noting much of the original agreement that would have dealt with installing utilities has already been done.

The Greenville City Council will consider the commission’s recommendation at its December 8 meeting.