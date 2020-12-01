Plan Commission To Discuss Greenville Commons Expansion

The Greenville Planning Commission will meet Tuesday at 7 p.m. to hold a public hearing for the expansion of Greenville Commons in the 600 block of East Beaumont Avenue.

Raj Tut, on behalf of Tut and Tut Properties, is requesting approval of a development agreement to continue operation and construction of the planned development known as Greenville Commons.

Greenville Zoning Administrator Joe Craver said Tut and Tut plans to purchase the property and wants to continue constructing apartment units, as originally planned when the first two 12-apartment units were built.

The meeting can be seen on the City of Greenville Facebook Page.