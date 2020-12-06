Project Parenting Events For December

Project Parenting, based in Bond County Unit 2, is hosting two upcoming events.

A virtual story time is scheduled for Tuesday, December 8 at 11 a.m.

It can be accessed on the Project Parenting Facebook page. A guest reader will present the book “Snowflake.”

A Christmas virtual playgroup session is planned for Tuesday, December 22 at 11 a.m.

Children can join the playgroup on Google Meet for this special holiday event.

There will be an activity corner, story time, and a special virtual field trip.

Playground packets can be picked up on Friday, December 18 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. They include a book, hands-on activity and a toy.

To RSVP, call 664-5009, extension 2, or go to the Project Parenting Facebook page.