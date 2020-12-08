Project Parenting Game Night

Bond Count Project Parenting is inviting families with a child under three years of age to be part of its Holiday Family Game Night.

Free packets, with everything needed to host the night, are available from Project Parenting and can be picked up from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on December 18 at the Project Parenting office.

Packets can be ordered on the Project Parenting Facebook Page or by calling 664-5009, extension 2.

Packets will include a book and several games. They can be used anytime after being obtained on December 18.

Project Parenting is promoting the event as a great way for families to have a safe, fun holiday evening at home.