Runge Pleads Not Guilty

Appearing in court via video conference from the Bond County Jail, 20-year-old Faith M. Runge of Keyesport, pleaded not guilty last week to two counts of aggravated battery of a child.

Runge is accused of allegedly harming a baby, which was born this past October 13. She waived her right to a preliminary hearing and demanded a jury trial.

The state alleges Runge shook the infant with her hands, causing the child’s head to move back and forth violently, resulting in brain damage; and grabbed the baby with her hands about the abdomen, causing several fractures to the child’s ribs.

State’s Attorney Dora Mann filed the Class X charges as two separate incidents.

Runge remains in custody with her bond set at $10,000 cash.

If the defendant is convicted, each charge carries a possible prison sentence of six to 30 years.

A pre-trial conference in the case is scheduled for January 14 in Bond county Circuit Court.