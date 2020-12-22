Salvation Army Campaign Winding Down

With the Bond County Salvation Army’s bell ringing nearing the end for 2020, organizers report it has been a good campaign.

Bell ringing will conclude at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Capri IGA, Buchheit and Dollar General in Greenville.

Mary Young, who oversees the scheduling of bell ringers, said this year’s goal has been reached, but additional funds are needed to help local residents. Welfare Secretary Susan Bryant reports that in this pandemic, the needs have increased.

While the Salvation Army kettles will be out through Wednesday, residents can also make contributions by sending checks to the Bond County Salvation Army at Bradford National Bank in Greenville.