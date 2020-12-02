Salvation Army Program Underway, Volunteers Needed

The sound of the Salvation Army bells can now be heard in Greenville.

Mary Young, bell ringing campaign chairman, said the giving got off to a good start on Monday, November 23. She said the total is $8,145.31. As of Saturday, the total was higher than what it was at the same time last year. She also pointed out that there were limited bell ringing hours at Dollar General early on, which makes the high total even more amazing.

Click below to hear her comments:

That total includes two to three thousand dollars that were donated before the bell ringing began.

Mary said there is still a need for bell ringers. You can call or text her at 553-4353 and she will work with you to schedule a time slot.

Click below to hear more:

Bell ringers set up at Dollar General, Capri IGA and Buchheit in Greenville, Monday through Saturday.

Donations can also be sent to the Bradford National Bank main Greenville facility, in care of the Bond County Salvation Army.