School Board Candidates For Units 1 & 2 As Of Dec. 15

Monday was the first day for school board candidates to file petitions for school boards.

As of Tuesday afternoon, two persons had filed as candidates for the Mulberry Grove Unit 1 school board.

They are incumbent Keith Steiner and Quinton Lindahl, both from rural Mulberry Grove.

Four, four-year seats are to be filled by voters next spring.

They are currently held by Steiner, Steve Swain, Jeff Koontz and Steve Creek.

In Bond County Unit 2, six individuals filed petitions as of Tuesday afternoon.

They are Dale Hastings of Greenville, Phillip S. Dean of rural Sorento, Ryan Reavis of rural Greenville, incumbent Aimee Frey of rural Pocahontas, Stephanie Gerl of Sorento, and Adam Simmonds of rural Sorento.

Four, four-year board positions are to be filled in the spring election. Frey was appointed to the current board and is completing a term.

The other three positions are held by Dr. Edmar Schreiber, Laura Wall and Dan Sidwell.

Petitions can be filed with the Bond County clerk’s office through December 21.

The election is April 6, 2021.