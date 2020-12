HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospitals in Breese and Highland and HSHS Holy Family in Greenville are working to raise the spirits of patients hospitalized this holiday season.

The hospitals are inviting community members to help by sending a Christmas or holiday eCard. The process is simple:

Go to www.hshs.org/holidaygreetings, choose the hospital location to which you would like to send the eCard and write a festive or uplifting message.

The eCards will be printed and distributed to patients.