Shop Local With Chamber BoCo Bucks

To promote shopping locally, the Greenville Chamber of Commerce unveiled its new Bond County or BoCo Bucks Program at last Saturday’s Come Home For Christmas event.

Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Elaine McNamara urges area residents to participate in the gift certificate program and help local businesses. She said several local merchants are participating. There will be paper BoCo Bucks, which can be purchased at People’s State Bank or by calling the Chamber at 664-9272, or digital BoCo Bucks. For more, visit the Shop Local Bond County IL Facebook page.

BoCo Bucks are available in denominations of $10 and $25.

While the program started during this holiday season, the plan is for the BoCo bucks to be purchased and accepted throughout the year.