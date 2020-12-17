Simple Room Virtual 5K, New Staff & Playground

Like most events, the Hot Chocolate 5K fundraiser, held annually by the Simple Room, a youth development center in Greenville, had to adjust for COVID-19.

Lorna Gaffney, with the Simple Room’s Executive Team, told WGEL the event is still being held, and you still have time to get involved. The 5K is virtual this year. You can sign up through Sunday, December 20, and run wherever you are. The registration is $35.

Gaffney also told WGEL about another fundraiser the Simple Room has going on, to install new playground equipment at their facility on Franklin Street. She said the Simple Room raised over $1,000 on Giving Tuesday, which was December 1. The Simple Room has been given a grant for $16,000 for the playground, but have a goal of raising another $29,000.

While the pandemic forced many organizations to cut back on their offerings, Blake Gocey, also with the Simple Room’s Executive Team told WGEL the circumstances actually led to an increase in services at the Simple Room and the addition of a Youth/Teen Coordinator. With COVID-19 restrictions in place, the Simple Room has been open 8 hours per week more than in the past and they’ve added programing specifically for 8th through 12th grade students.

To find out more about the Simple Room, to support the organization, or to sign up for the virtual Hot Chocolate 5K, visit SimpleRoom.org or their Facebook page.