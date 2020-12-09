Sonrise Daycare Center Closing

Greenville’s only children’s daycare center will be closing its doors soon.

It was announced Tuesday night that Sonrise Christian Education Center, located at the Greenville First Christian Church, will cease operation on December 31. The center has been part of the community for nearly 40 years.

It was emphasized the Pre-School Program at the church will continue in operation.

Denny Grant, chairman of the Sonrise Board, talked to WGEL about the decision. He said, “It’s a terrible thing for parents, kids, teachers and aides.”

“We did not want to do this. We were put into this position because of the COVID-related state regulations and the minimum wage law. Between the two things, it was just too big of a hill for us to climb, and we’re not talking about being profitable, we’re talking about having money at the end of the month.”

He said it wasn’t a hastily made decision, but was something the board struggled with since COVID started.

Grant indicated there are now additional teacher and classroom restrictions which adversely affect operations, and in the past year and a half there have been two minimum wage increases and another is coming.

The Sonrise board chairman stated 80 percent of the center’s costs are for payroll.

Earlier this year, Sonrise closed a couple of months due to COVID. State regulations limited capacity at that time, and Sonrise officials told parents 53 students were needed for the operation to be viable. That number has not reached.

During the late summer, Sonrise received a couple of state grants and was helped by the Personal Protective Equipment initiative. Grant said if those hadn’t been received, the decision to close would have occurred sooner.

According to Grant, the church supplemented the day care by waiving any rent and utility costs so Sonrise could stay open longer.

As of December 31, the teachers and aides will no longer be employed. The Sonrise website lists 10 teachers and seven aides.