There are three candidates for the position of Sorento village president.

The certificate of ballot for the April 6 election has been filed with the Bond county clerk.

One of the three president candidates is incumbent Michael B. Mossman.

The other two are Jessica Bridges and Anthony G. Rapien.

The president’s term is for four years.

Three four-year trustee terms will be filled by voters. Candidates include incumbents Delores K. Oestringer and Jim Thomas. The third candidate is Deina M. Mossman.