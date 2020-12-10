Southern IL Builders Association Donates To KC Carpentry

Kaskaskia College’s Carpentry Occupations Program received a $5,000 donation from the Southern Illinois Builders Association (SIBA). Donna Richter, CEO of SIBA, presented the check to Kaskaskia College and took a tour of the Carpentry department at the Crisp Technology Center in Centralia.

“We are very grateful to the SIBA for this donation,” said KC Carpentry Professor Pete Donnelly. “We’re going to be able to make several equipment upgrades that directly benefit the students’ learning experience.”

The donation will help KC upgrade safety gear, buy new circular saws, routers, a compressor, and install new equipment for the cabinetry shop.

The Southern Illinois Builders Association features over 450 members in 39 Illinois counties doing business in several states. SIBA is responsible for improving labor-management partnerships, building awareness for worker safety programs, and creating online digital plan rooms that allow members access to specifications for over 2,000 commercial projects annually.