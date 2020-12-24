Special Olympics IL Introduces New “Plunge At Home” Option

This winter, Special Olympics Illinois invites you to “be bold and get cold” for the athletes of Special Olympics Illinois. Registration is now open for the 2021 Law Enforcement Torch Run Polar Plunge season at www.plungeillinois.com. The 2021 Polar Plunge season will run from Saturday, February 20 through Saturday, March 27. Registration opened on Tuesday, December 8. All proceeds collected by plungers benefit the more than 23,000 traditional athletes and 13,000 Young Athletes of Special Olympics Illinois.

This year, all plunge locations will offer a Plunge At Home option. What does an at-home plunge look like? The options are endless. Please check out our Plunge At Home page to learn more. It isn’t HOW you plunge. It isn’t WHERE you plunge. It is THAT you plunge in support of those athletes.

Special Olympics Illinois is hopeful that on-location plunges will take place across the state wherever possible. The Polar Plunge team has been hard at work adapting the plan of action for each location in order to provide a safe, socially-distanced environment for everyone. Special Olympics Illinois will adhere to COVID-19 recommended IDPH and CDC guidelines.

Information will be communicated to registrants directly as it becomes available regarding an on-location Plunge option. Plunge At Home will continue to be available at all Plunge locations.

With more than 20 plunges throughout the state, information will constantly be updated to keep participants in the know. Please visit plungeillinois.com as well as sign up for our Polar Plunge newsletter for the latest details.

The fundraising minimum is $100 for all Plungers. Participants receive a Polar Plunge hooded sweatshirt.

Throughout the past 22 years, more than 84,000 plungers have raised more than $23.5 million. Those ready to #beboldgetcold this winter are invited to join the conversation and share on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

GEICO is proud to be the Statewide Presenting Polar Plunge Sponsor.

About Special Olympics Illinois

Special Olympics Illinois is a not-for-profit sports organization offering year-round training and competition in 18 sports for more than 23,000 athletes with intellectual disabilities and over 17,000 Young Athletes ages 2-7 with and without intellectual disabilities. It strives to be a global leader in shaping a culture where people with and without intellectual disabilities are fully integrated into the community by providing year round opportunities in competitive sports, health education, leadership and personal development. If you are interested in being a part of Special Olympics Illinois and its vision contact your local region, call 800-394-0562 or visit our website at www.soill.org. Follow Special Olympics Illinois on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Illinois Law Enforcement Torch Run

The Law Enforcement Torch Run® is the single largest year-round fundraising vehicle benefiting Special Olympics Illinois. The annual intrastate relay and its various fundraising projects have two goals: to raise money and to gain awareness for the athletes who participate in Special Olympics Illinois. The Law Enforcement Torch Run® has raised more than $56 million over 34 years while increasing awareness of Special Olympics Illinois athletes and their accomplishments.