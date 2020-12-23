Unit 1 Board Approves Tax Levy

The Mulberry Grove Unit 1 Board of Education approved a tax levy Monday evening for taxes to be paid in 2021.

The Unit 1 levy, which includes taxes from Bond and Fayette counties, totals $1,548,726.

The levy, unanimously approved by the five board members in attendance, is about $153,000 higher than this past year’s.

Superintendent Bobby Koontz said the new levy is based on a possible increase of 12 percent in the equalized assessed valuation. He said the board’s plan is an attempt to help people out and also collect money as best as the district can.

The equalized assessed valuation figures are not available at this time, however the levy must be officially filed no later than December 28.

With the minimum wage going up soon, the board increased the pay for substitute paraprofessionals from $70 to $77 per day.