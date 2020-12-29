Unit 2 Board December Personnel Action

At its December meeting, the Bond County Community Unit 2 school board addressed personnel matters.

The retirement of Jalyn Huber at the high school was accepted, retroactive to November 19.

Bill Carpenter was approved as assistant principal at the Greenville Elementary School. This will be for 50 days during the current school year.

Leaves of absence were granted to Stephanie Tebbe, a teacher at Greenville Elementary School; Dave Doll, a school bus driver; and Food Service Employee Beth Tomaschke.

Janice Brown was hired as a district school bus driver.

Approved as volunteer bass fishing coaches were Anthony Macon, Terry Marshall and Cole Miller.

Cody Heckman was hired as the high school boys’ soccer assistant coach.