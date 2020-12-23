Unit 2 To Resume In-Person Learning After Break

At its meeting Monday night, the Bond County Community Unit 2 Board of Education adopted a plan to resume in-person schooling, four days a week, after the holiday break.

Students in kindergarten through high school have been attending school Monday through Thursday with remote learning on Fridays.

At the meeting, Superintendent Wes Olson talked about school after the break. He said starting January 5, the schools will return to their current format, which is four days a week in person with one remote day. He said officials will look at metrics in mid-January and make a decision for the start of the third quarter, January 25.

Olson said the recommendation to return to school four days a week came about after the district’s COVID planning team met and the district received comments from parents and students.

The superintendent announced since students have no school January 4 due to a teacher in-service, and January 18 is Martin Luther King Jr. Day, students will be in-person at school on Friday, January 8 and Friday, January 22.