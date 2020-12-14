Unit Two Schedule Adjustment

The in-person school learning schedule for Bond County Community Unit 2 has been changed for Thursday, December 17, and next Monday and Tuesday, December 21 and 22.

Remote learning will be held those three days.

Superintendent Wes Olson advised this is being done in an effort to limit staff and student exposure prior to the holiday break, which begins December 23. Olson said out of an abundance of caution, officials hope the remote days will limit the in-person interactions that would occur just before break to provide some more distance for students and staff to go into the holidays safely and without quarantines or restrictions.

All certified and non-certified staff will report to buildings through next Tuesday to provide and support remote instruction.

The superintendent said meals will be sent home for the new remote learning days.

Those with questions should contact their child’s school or the district office.