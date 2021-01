The Bond County Health Department announced 59 new cases on Friday, dating back to Saturday, January 16.

Those cases bring the county total to date to 1,907.

As of Friday, 53 COVID-positive individuals were in isolation with 118 of their close contacts in quarantine.

As of Friday, the county death toll from coronavirus had risen to 19.

A total of 36,190 tests have been administered in Bond County since the pandemic began.