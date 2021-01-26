2021 BCHS Quilt Show Cancelled

The Bond County Historical Society has cancelled their 2021 Quilt Show due to COVID-19 concerns and restrictions on large gatherings.

In a statement, the society said, “We wish things were different, but sadly they are not, so out of respect for the health and safety of our guests, the volunteers of the quilt committee and Historical Society, the potential vendors, and the employees of the venue, we are canceling this event. We hope that we will be able to continue our tradition with a quilt show event in the future!”

The 17th Bond County Historical Society Quilt Show was scheduled for March 20 at the Free Methodist Church in Greenville.

The biennial show has been continuing to grow in scope and popularity, displaying 105 quilts and quilted items in 2019. It regularly attracts over 250 people, peaking at 330 guests in 2019 from over 17 counties and 6 states. The show boasts four Viewers’ Choice awards, old fashioned Bed Turning program, themed quilt Block Contest, project/technique demonstrations, merchandise, and featured local quilters.