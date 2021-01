The Bond County Health Department reported 24 new positive COVID-19 cases Friday. That brings the total to date for Bond County to 1,854.

As of Friday afternoon 75 COVID-positive individuals were in isolation and 115 of their close contacts were in quarantine.

As of Friday, 18 people in Bond County have died from the coronavirus.

A total of 35,835 COVID-19 tests have been administered in the county.