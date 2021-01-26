AMVETS Contributes To Bond County Food Pantry

AMVETS Post 140 made its annual donation to the local food bank last week in the amount of $400 dollars. The annual contribution is a little later than usual do to the pandemic and not being able to hold fund raising events. It was decided that the need was so much higher this year that the local AMVETS post would make the contribution in hopes of being able to have a BBQ cook out sometime in the spring.

The check was presented by AMVETS Post 140 commander Lynn Craig to Darleen Jones, Nutrition Site Manager at the Bond County Senior Center.