BCHD Details Process To Get On COVID Vaccine Waiting List

The Bond County Health Department is completing the vaccination of priority group phase 1A, as designated by the Illinois Department of Public Health, and is moving, as supplies allow, into phase 1B. Phase 1A includes healthcare personnel, EMS, and those in long term care and other identified congregate care. Phase 1B will include those 65 and over, as well as frontline essential workers. Frontline essential workers include those essential for the functioning of society who are at highest risk of exposure. Examples include firefighters, law enforcement, postal workers, manufacturing and pre-K through 12 educators.

An online process has been established for you to add your name to the waiting list for vaccination. Click here to access the link and add your name to the waiting list: https://form.jotform.com/210188191521046

Whenever possible, the health department asks that calls to their main number be reserved for other public health business, such as scheduling labs, immunizations, WIC appointments, home health, hospice and environmental health business. Officials also ask at this time, if you do not fit into phase 1A or 1B, that you wait to add your name. The health department will announce on WGEL and on their social media when they are authorized to move to phase 1C.

Phase 1C includes individuals aged 16-64 with conditions that increase the risk for severe COVID-19, such as obesity, diabetes, pulmonary disease, heart conditions including hypertension, kidney disease, cancer, immunocompromised, sickle cell and pregnancy. Phase 1C also includes other essential workers such as those in transportation and logistics, water and wastewater, food service, shelter and housing, finance, information technology and communications, energy, legal, media, public safety and public health workers.

Once you’ve signed up online, the health department will contact you when an appointment becomes available for you. The amount of time between adding your name to the waiting list and receiving your actual appointment is unknown and dependent upon how many doses of vaccine are allocated to the health department on a weekly basis.

If you have already called the health department to be added to the waiting list, you do NOT need to register again online.