Becker Highland Store Closing

After 25 years in business, the Becker Jewelers store in Highland is closing February 14.

A.G. and Angie Becker said Becker Jewelers in Breese will remain open.

They stated the one thing they’ve realized from the pandemic is it’s time to simplify what they do. The Beckers indicated they are adapting to a constantly-changing retail world, and the ability to serve the needs of a much larger area, from a single location, is very different now than when the Highland store was opened.

“With our e-commerce website, social media outreach, personal shopping via texting, and custom design work continuing to rise, it is more efficient for us to operate from one location,” they commented

A store consolidation sale is scheduled February 1 through February 12 at the Highland location only.

The Beckers expressed their appreciation to the store’s past and present employees and all of those who shopped at Becker Jewelers in Highland during the past 25 years.