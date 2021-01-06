Board Of Adjustments Recommends Variance

The Greenville Board of Adjustments met Tuesday evening to conduct a hearing on a variance request.

Kirsten Kell is seeking a variance to the minimum lot size requirement in a residential zone. She has owned an unaddressed parcel along Franklin Avenue for several years and said she now wants to build a house on it.

Joe Craver, city zoning administrator, told the board he received no negative comments regarding the variance. He added city staff recommends the variance be approved.

The Board of Adjustments voted unanimously to recommend to the city council that it allow the variance for the new home. The council will consider the matter during the January 12 meeting.