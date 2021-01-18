Bond County Circuit Clerk 2020 Cases

Bond County Circuit Clerk Rex Catron has released his report of cases filed in Bond County Circuit Court during 2020.

Overall, there were 4,165 cases, a decrease of 2,843 from the previous year.

Criminal cases dropped about 1,700 to 3,644.

The biggest change occurred in traffic tickets, which decreased for the fourth straight year. Last year, officers issued 3,365 citations, compare to 5,365 in 2019. Back in 2017, almost 8,000 tickets were written in Bond County.

Also last year, the state’s attorney filed 146 felony and 74 misdemeanor cases. Both were less than the number filed in 2019.

Charges of driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs totaled 22 in 2020.

Overall, fewer lawsuits were filed in the county, small claims cases dropped considerably to 108, but orders of protection rose to 127.

Divorces filed in 2020 totaled 60, 24 fewer than in 2019. From 2015 through 2018, divorces filed were in the 90s each year.