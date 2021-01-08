Bond County COVID Total Up To 1,740

By
WGEL
-
The Bond County Health Department
The Bond County Health Department has announced another 42 positive COVID-19 cases, recorded Tuesday and Wednesday, January 5 and 6. The new cases bring the county total-to-date to 1,740.

There are currently 68 people with COVID-19 in isolation and 117 of their close contacts are in quarantine.

The county’s death toll since the beginning of the pandemic is 17.

A total of 35,438 tests have been administered since March.

Positive cases have been recorded in individuals ranging from one to 98 years of age in Bond County.

