Bond County & Greenville University COVID Update

The Bond County Health Department has announced 32 new positive COVID-19 for Monday, January 11, and Tuesday, the 12th.

The new cases bring the overall county total to 1,806 since the pandemic began.

A total of 82 COVID-positive individuals were in isolation as of Tuesday morning and 114 of their close contacts were in quarantine.

Bond County has seen 17 deaths from the coronavirus since March.

A total of 35,677 tests have been administered in Bond County.

Another COVID-19 report was released Monday by Greenville University.

It revealed there are currently nine positive cases, seven of them staff members and two among students.

Last week, the report showed two positive cases, both staff members.

Since August 14 of last year, 22,347 rapid response saliva tests have been conducted on campus, and there have been 106 positive cases.