Bond County & GU COVID Update

On Monday, the Bond County Health Department announced 31 new positive COVID-19 cases. That brings the county total to date to 1,698.

37 COVID-positive individuals are currently in isolation and 100 of their close contacts are currently quarantined. Bond County has seen 16 deaths since the pandemic began.

35,318 tests have been administered in Bond County.

Greenville University released its latest COVID-19 report on Monday.

Active positive cases include two staff members and no students. The university is currently in its interterm time.

Since August, 21,596 tests have been administered to students and staff members. To date, positive cases have numbered 94.