Bond County Humane Society 2020 Impact Report

The Bond County issued the following, their 2020 Impact Report, last week:

Bond County Humane Society (BCHS) extends sincere appreciation to all donors, volunteers, adopters, and businesses that have provided support throughout 2020. Thanks to you, despite the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic, 2020 has been filled with lifesaving and love for the animals.

In 2020, BCHS took in a total of 89 cats and dogs. The breakdown of animals is: 49 kittens, 14 cats, 15 dogs, and 11 puppies. Of those numbers, 20% of the kittens/cats and 77% of the puppies/dogs were pulled from Bond County Animal Control and other counties’ similar high-kill facilities. The remaining kittens, cats, puppies, and dogs accepted are the result of owner-surrenders and abandoned-stray rescued animals.

Bond County Humane Society placed 40 cats and 10 dogs into temporary foster care during 2020, utilizing 11 different foster homes. Some of these homes were first time or one-time fosters, others were recurrent fosters, a super-important resource in our rescue and shelter system.

We are happy to have found responsible loving homes for 32 kittens, 30 cats, 11 puppies, and 15 dogs: a total of 88 pets. The animals not yet adopted – 38 as of January 1, 2021 – are waiting in shelter and in foster to find their forever homes.

Overall for the year 2020, projected adoption numbers were down, but, like many of the nation’s shelters, we experienced a high volume of interest in dog adoptions at the start of COVID-19 shelter-in-place. Still, due to staffing shortages and lack of enough dog foster homes, BCHS made the tough decision to close our dog shelter for most of 2020 and greatly limit intake of rescued/surrendered dogs and puppies. We were unable to hold off-site Meet & Greet events at Petco Fairview Heights March-December, but conducted socially-distanced adoptions at our Greenville shelter.

Over the eighteen years since BCHS formed in 2003, more than 2,200 animals have been rescued and placed in loving, permanent, adoptive homes. And let’s look forward to when BCHS will be able to re-open our dog shelter. “Our facility for dogs has been closed for over nine months,” Rachel Hundsdorfer, acting President of BCHS said. “The closure has been caused by lack of volunteers, especially supervisory positions and morning shifts, and indefinite stoppage of our FCI camp inmate work program due to COVID-19.” If you can help with any of our volunteer shortages or with fostering dogs in your home, please fill out a BCHS volunteer application today! Find a link to BCHS’s website at the end of this article.

BCHS also appreciates the efforts of individuals who have utilized our low-cost spay/neuter programs in an effort to reduce the pet overpopulation in our community. In 2020, BCHS helped – with financial assistance and scheduling – to alter 209 animals in Bond County and close surrounding areas, preventing the unwanted population. That’s 142 community (aka feral/free-roaming) cats, 46 companion cats, and 21 companion dogs.

In a typical year with both shelters open, our cat and dog volunteers log 250 hours each week doing Bond County Humane Society tasks; that’s an equivalent to six full-time workers. BCHS shelter operations require approximately $4,000/month which would not be possible without your on-going support. Thank you for being a part of fulfilling our mission of helping these animals. We look forward to keeping the lifesaving rolling in 2021.

BCHS is an independent entity not financially affiliated with nor financially supported by Humane Society of the United States or any other humane society, organization, government, or entity. As BCHS is an approved 501c3 non-profit, your donation may be tax-deductible. You can easily give securely online, find alternative means of giving, or learn more about Bond County Humane Society’s mission and opportunities by visiting the links below:

http://members.petfinder.com/~IL262/index.html

https://www.facebook.com/bondcohs

https://www.instagram.com/bondcohs

https://www.bricksrus.com/order/bondcountyhumanesociety/