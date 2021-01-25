Bond County Woman Supports Good Cause In Magazine Contest

Over the weekend, Bond County’s Stephanie Blankenship moved into the #6 spot in her efforts to be featured on the cover of Jetset magazine. The winner of the Miss Jetset cover model search competition will receive $50,000.

Stephanie told WGEL, “I entered this contest thinking about the possibility of getting to travel more, not knowing there was a fundraising component. My intentions have shifted as I’ve learned about the nonprofit that is benefitting from the contest.”

Funds raised through the Miss Jetset cover model search benefit the B+ Foundation, a nonprofit organization supporting pediatric cancer patients and their families.

“Now I feel very grateful for the opportunity to raise money for the B+ Foundation,” Stephanie told WGEL. “Rachel Marti contacted me to let me know that their family (Taylor Tuff) were beneficiaries of the B+ Foundation. Knowing that the money I’m raising goes to a charity that has benefitted a local family has really been a heartwarming part of this competition.

So far, Blankenship has helped raise over $225 for the cause.

The next round of eliminations will be Thursday evening. To continue, Stephanie will need to be voted into the #5 slot.

To find out more about the competition and cast your vote for Stephanie Blankenship, visit https://miss.jetsetmag.com/2021/stephanie-blankenship.