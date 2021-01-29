Chamber Accepting Turley Award Nominations

The Greenville Chamber of Commerce is accepting nominations for the 2021 Gerald Turley Memorial Award.

Created in 1994 to honor former Mayor Gerald Turley, the award recognizes an outstanding Greenville citizen who has demonstrated personal sacrifice, involvement, innovation and community leadership to promote the success of Greenville.

Due to the pandemic, no one was selected for the award in 2020, although some nominations were submitted. Those nominations will remain on file for consideration this year.

New nomination letters should include a detailed biography, noting why the individual qualifies for the award, based on the areas of criteria. Those who have been nominated in the past, but not selected, may be nominated again.

Letters of nomination should be submitted to the Greenville Chamber of Commerce at Post Office Box 283, Greenville, Illinois 62246.

The deadline for submissions is March 1.

The recipient will be chosen by a special committee of the Chamber. The award will be presented during a program in the spring.

More information is available by calling Chamber Executive Director Elaine McNamara at 664-9272.