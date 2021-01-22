Chamber New Faces & State Of The City Program

The Greenville Chamber of Commerce will host a New Faces/State of the City program Tuesday, January 26 at 7:30 a.m.

It will be held on the first floor of the SMART Center at 102 North Second Street.

Owners of new businesses are invited to introduce themselves. The Chamber board of directors will be introduced in addition to Greenville’s new director of economic development.

There will also be information about the city’s role in COVID-19 assistance.

The event is open to anyone and COVID-19 procedures will apply, with social distancing and masks required.

Those wanting to attend should RSVP by calling 664-9272.

Those wishing to watch the program virtually can email the Chamber at greenvilleilchamber@gmail.com to receive a Zoom invitation.