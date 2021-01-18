Charges Filed In SIUE Student Shooting

On Thursday, January 14, at approximately 9:34 p.m. a 26-year-old male from Chicago, attending SIUE, was shot on the ramp from Illinois Route 157 to Interstate 270 eastbound in Glen Carbon. He was transported to a regional hospital with life-threatening injuries related to the shooting. When Illinois State Police District 11 Patrol officers arrived in the area, they located an abandoned vehicle on the ramp from Illinois Route 157 to Interstate 270 eastbound where witnesses had observed people fleeing on foot into the nearby wooded area. The Glen Carbon Police Department and Madison County Sheriff’s Department assisted ISP in setting up a perimeter and additional ISP resources were activated to assist in the search to include ISP Air Operations and Canine units.

By approximately 12:40 a.m. Friday, ISP had taken three of the four suspects into custody with the fourth being taken into custody by Glen Carbon PD at approximately 2:00 a.m. All four suspects were safely taken into custody without incident.

On Friday afternoon, Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine charged two suspects involved in the shooting.

16 year old Jacob Godoy, of Woodson Terrace, Missouri, (pictured above) was charged with alleged Attempt Murder and Aggravated Battery with a Firearm, both Class X felonies. If convicted of the charges, Godoy faces a sentencing range of 20- 80 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

19 year old Jimmy Ortiz, of Hazelwood, Missouri, was charged with alleged Aggravated Battery with a Firearm, a Class X felony. If convicted, Ortiz faces a sentencing range of 6- 30 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

Two other suspects were released without charges.