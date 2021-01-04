City Manager Talks COVID Impact On Businesses

Many places have had businesses affected by COVID-19, and Bond County and the City of Greenville are no exceptions.

WGEL spoke with Greenville City Manager Dave Willey about the business situation in the city. He was asked if there is a concern about empty storefronts in the downtown area. He said there is, as when people see empty store fronts they question if something is wrong. He said things aren’t always wrong, but empty store fronts can be a symptom of evolution. Willey said big box stores have really put pressure on mom and pop retailers. He said unique, stand-alone boutique shops, such as the Evergreen Plant Co. in Greenville, are very appropriate for rural communities today.

Click below to hear more:

The city manager stated it is important to retain the existing businesses in the community, and the city gives attention to them. He said over the last ten years, the number of employed people in Greenville has grown, many of which came from existing businesses.

Click below to hear his comments:

Willey is the owner and operator of the Globe Theatre.