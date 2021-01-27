Coaches Clinic Draws Participants From 41 States & 5 Countries

To say this year’s I-70 Coaches Clinic has been a success is a big understatement.

The clinic is presented by the Greenville High School baseball program, with sponsors, including the City of Greenville.

Forced to go virtual due to COVID-19, organizers didn’t know what to expect. They didn’t need to worry.

This year, starting on January 16, the virtual clinic has featured over 20 speakers providing 35 sessions, not only about baseball, but about coaching in general. The speakers include Tony LaRussa, Mike Schildt, Clint Hurdle and ESPN’s Jay Bilas.

In the first 17 years of the clinic, the live version has drawn 300 to 400 coaches per event.

GHS Athletic Director Joe Alstat said in years past organizers have thought their numbers could go up a bit, but it actually doubled for the virtual program.

Click below to hear his comments:

With the big success of the virtual clinic, Alstat said he hopes the program is live in 2022, but he anticipates some type of hybrid clinic, involving virtual aspects.

Click below for more:

It’s not too late to join and view sessions from this year’s clinic. Alstat said once you register, you can access sessions through late July.

Click below to hear more:

Alstat reported the participants of this year’s I-70 Coaches Clinic consist of coaches from 41 states and five countries, including Canada, Korea, Australia and Germany.