Council Hears About Potential Library Plans

Tuesday night, the Greenville City Council heard from Dale Martin, president of the Public Library Board, regarding any potential plans for the historic building.

The Greenville Public Library is now over 115 years old. It was part of the Andrew Carnegie Library Program.

The library board members have been discussing two options, expanding the existing building or constructing a library at another location. Martin emphasized the board is not close to a decision.

The library received an estate gift about five years ago. Martin said that began discussions about the needs of the library.

Within the past few years, the board has been advised by a University of Illinois professor and an architectural firm about the current facility, at the intersection of Main and Fourth streets.

Martin said the current library has several issues including accessibility, the elevator, spacing between aisles, security, and heating and air conditioning.

The library board president told the council fundraising depends on having good plans, plans depend on location, location affects costs, and costs affect fundraising.

He invited council members to tour the building and provide any input they would like to offer.

Martin said the strongest part of the library is its staff. Greenville City Manager Dave Willey added the library is a fantastic asset in the community, providing a wide variety of services. He commended library officials for their forward thinking.

Mike Heath, the council’s representative on the library board, said no matter which option is eventually selected, it will take a substantial amount of money, requiring city funds, fundraising and other estate gifts.

Library Director Jo Keillor also spoke to the council about library services.