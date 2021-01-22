County Board On Zoning Job & New Annex

The Bond County Board met Tuesday morning and received a letter of resignation from Ed Doll as county zoning administrator and building inspector.

Doll announced earlier this month his intention to resign, adding he would remain until his replacement was hired.

Board members talked redefining the job description. No action was taken.

Courthouse Cruise-In events were approved for May 1 and September 11.

The new courthouse office annex, which will be in the People’s State Bank building on the south side of the Greenville square, was discussed by the board. It was reported furniture on the west side of the building was removed and placed in storage.

Plans are to move the county clerk, treasurer and supervisor of assessments offices to the new location sometime this year.