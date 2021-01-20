County SSD Board Creates New Ambulance Service Committee

The Bond County Special Service District Board met Tuesday and completed creation of the new ambulance service subcommittee.

The committee will consist of five members and meet the fourth Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m., beginning January 26.

Rural Med took over ambulance service in the district on January 1. The subcommittee was included in the contract approved by the company and SSD board.

Appointed to the subcommittee by the board were Alan Davis, representing Bond County 911; Ashley White, representing HSHS Holy Family Hospital; Ethan Bouser from Rural Med, Wes Pourchot from the SSD Board, and Jim Golder of Keyesport, representing fire and police departments as the fire chief of the Keyesport Fire Protection District.