The Illinois Department of Public Health will provide free onsite COVID-19 testing at the Bond County Fairgrounds in Greenville Tuesday and Thursday, January 26 and 28 from 8 AM to 4 PM each day. Testing will be done in the covered area next to the track. You must have a valid telephone number and you can have the free testing whether or not you have COVID symptoms.

Note, this is not the rapid testing provided by the Health Department and it will take a few days to receive your results.