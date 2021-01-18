COVID-19 Vaccination For School Staff

Tuesday is a big day for the two school districts in Bond County. It’s COVID-19 immunization day for staff!

Faculty and staff members from Mulberry Grove Unit 1 and Bond County Unit 2 will be receiving COVID-19 vaccinations.

The clinic is scheduled from 1 to 6 p.m. in the Greenville Junior High gymnasium.

Approximately 150 school employees, nearly 20 from Unit 1 and the rest from Unit 2, have decided to receive the vaccine.

Unit 2 Superintendent Wes Olson told WGEL’s Jeff Leidel that the process involves groups of 10 faculty and staff members being vaccinated every 15 minutes. He said the endeavor, which is a partnership with the Bond County Health Department, will take several hours to complete. Olson said the vaccine is not mandated.

Click below to hear more:

Each employee has an appointed time to report for the immunization. After receiving it, the individual will be asked to remain for at least 15 minutes to make sure there are no immediate after-effects.