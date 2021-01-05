COVID-19 Vaccination Process In Madison County

The Madison County Health Department reports they are currently in Phase 1A of the COVID-19 vaccine distribution. They anticipate Phase 1A distribution to take several weeks. Individuals eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine in Phase 1A are healthcare personnel and long-term care facility residents.

All other Madison County residents who would like to receive a COVID-19 vaccine are encouraged to complete an online survey at this link: https://loom.ly/1TalFxQ

Officials report when the vaccine is available and appropriate based on IDPH guidelines, you will be contacted to schedule a vaccination appointment.