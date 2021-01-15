Death In Fatal Accident To Be Ruled Homicide

Fayette County Coroner David Harris has released more information on the death of a rural Pana resident who was killed in a single vehicle accident south of Herrick on December 10, 2020.

Jacob K. Henshcen, age 28, was a passenger in the vehicle driven by another Pana resident.

The coroner and the pathologist have determined that the cause of death will be ruled a homicide in view of the actions of the driver. This comes after the results of the autopsy performed on Henshcen December 14.

Coroner Harris said his investigation and that of the Illinois State Police continues and no further details are being released at this time.