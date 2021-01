On Thursday, January 28, The Bond County Sherriff’s Department Conducted a traffic stop on I-70 in Bond County on a 2016 Mercedes with Texas registration.

Deputies seized 12 pounds of Cocaine from the vehicle and the driver, 20 year old Jose L. Olivas of Mexico, was taken into custody.

Olivas is currently being Held in Bond County Jail on charges of alleged Controlled Substance Trafficking and is being held on a $1.5 million bond.