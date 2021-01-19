Designated COVID Line At Clinton Co. Health Dept.

The Clinton County Health Department has established a designated COVID Vaccine Registration and Information line. You can now call 594-6622 to register for vaccination or for questions related to the vaccination.

The Clinton County Health Department is completing the vaccination of priority group phase 1A, as designated by the Illinois Department of Public Health, and is moving, as supplies allow, into phase 1B.

Phase 1A includes healthcare personnel, EMS, long term care and those in congregate care. Phase 1B will include persons aged 65 and over, as well as frontline essential workers.

Frontline essential workers include those essential for the functioning of society who are at highest risk of exposure. Examples include firefighters, law enforcement, postal workers, manufacturing, grocery store workers and pre-K through 12 educators.

This vaccine line has been created to avoid bottlenecks at the department’s main number. The health department asks that the main number be reserved for other public health business, such as scheduling labs, immunizations, WIC appointments and environmental health business.