Eagle Watch At General Dean Recreation Area

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will host the annual Eagle Watch event at the General Dean Recreation Area between 9:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. on Saturday January 30th, 2021. The World Bird Sanctuary will have a live Bald Eagle on display for public viewing in a heated tent. Please visit any time during these hours to help prevent large gatherings. The event will be different from years prior and be a meet and greet style event. Masks will be required when entering the tent. The General Dean Recreation Area is also one of the best spots around Carlyle Lake to view Bald Eagles in their natural habitat. Those attending the event are encouraged to bring a mask, binoculars or spotting scope, and dress accordingly for the weather as it is an outdoor event.

If you have any questions about the event, contact the Carlyle Lake Project Office at (618) 594-2484 or email at carlylelake@usace.army.mil.