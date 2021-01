A Farina woman was injured in a single vehicle accident on Rt. 185, two miles west of St. Peter in Fayette County Wednesday morning.

State Police report 25 year old Alissa Smith, of Farina, was northbound on Rt. 185 at 900 North, around 7:40 AM Wednesday when she lost control of the vehicle due to frost and ran off the right side of the road. Her pickup struck a ditch embankment before coming to rest. Smith was transported by ambulance to an area hospital with minor injuries.