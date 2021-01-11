Federal Charges To Be Filed In Missing Teen Case

Last Thursday, January 7, the Bond County Sheriff’s Department received a report of a missing or runaway 15 year old female from Sorento. Deputies began their investigation with assistance from Sorento area fire-fighters and SARS K-9 CO-OP organization.

During their investigation, deputies suspected the female, 15 year old Andrea E. Foster, of Sorento, had left the area in a White 2020 Toyota Corolla driven by an older male subject and that the pair may be headed to California.

Officials put out a statewide missing/endangered person advisory as the investigation continued into Friday, January 8. By that time, Illinois State Police, the US Marshals Service, Secret Service of Fairview Heights, and the FBI Fairview Heights Field Office had joined the investigation.

On Friday, January 8, Bond County States Attorney Dora Mann issued a warrant for 42 year old Chandler E. Saso, of Marysville, California for alleged abduction.

Later Friday, the Bond County Sheriff’s Department was contacted by the Nebraska Highway Patrol advising they had taken Chandler E. Saso into custody and the 15 year old female into protective custody.

The investigation is ongoing and is now being handled by the US Attorney’s Office of the Southern District of Illinois and the US Secret Service of Fairview Heights. Federal charges will be filed. Saso is currently in custody in Nebraska, awaiting extradition to Illinois.

Bond County Sheriff Jim Leitschuh expressed his thanks to all of the agencies involved in the investigation as well as the public.