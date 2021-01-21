Finance, Remote Learning Updates For Unit 1 Board

The open part of the Mulberry Grove Unit 1 Board of Education’s meeting Tuesday night lasted only seven minutes.

Superintendent Bobby Koontz advised board members the district should be receiving more money from the new federal stimulus bill. He indicated Regional School Superintendent Julie Wollerman has provided some information.

Click below to hear his comments in full:

Elementary School Principal Casie Bowman reported very few students are now doing full-time remote learning, and a new math curriculum is under discussion.

Click below to hear more:

The board conducted a closed session, but no action was taken after it.